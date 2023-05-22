HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of Paradise Ocean Club says the bar and restaurant will likely not open until Summer 2024.

Paradise Ocean Club owner, Baxter Simmons tells 10 On Your Side that he is negotiating with the National Park Service for a new lease at Fort Monroe, however, he doesn’t see a scenario where he would be able to open the doors this summer.

Simmons says aside from reaching a lease agreement with the National Park Service, he would also have to move all of his equipment back into the space and find staff for the season. The club is typically open until Labor Day weekend.

This announcement comes after the National Park Service discontinued lease negotiations with the club in September following a shooting nearby on Fort Monroe. Simmons told 10 On Your Side in September that he wasn’t told about the discontinued negotiation until Sept. 1 and was given only 30 days to get off the property.

In March, Simmons announced that he had been awarded the chance to negotiate a new lease. He says he hopes to be open in May 2024.