HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The eastbound lanes of I-64 at the HRBT were closed for nearly an hour Wednesday morning after a vehicle overturned inside the tunnel.

Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, VDOT officials reported that the single-vehicle crash closed all eastbound lanes at the HRBT in Hampton. Traffic backups stretched for nearly three miles with a detour set up at the Settlers Landing exit.

Traffic reopened around 6:52 a.m. with roadways backed up causing another hour of delays. In a photo sent by a viewer to 10 On Your Side regarding the crash, the vehicle involved appeared to be Jeep Wrangler that had turned over. broken glass could be seen scattered around the vehicle.

10 On Your Side is learning more about the crash including possible injuries reported.