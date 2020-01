HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police say one person has died following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hampton early Sunday morning.

According to reports, the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Magruder Boulevard and Shepard Boulevard.

At this moment, Hampton Police have not identified the person killed in the crash.

No further details have been released at the moment.

Courtesy- Corby Slaughter

Courtesy- Corby Slaughter

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest on this breaking news.