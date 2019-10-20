Overnight shooting victim ‘not entirely cooperating’ with Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are working to learn the events that led up to a shooting Sunday morning.

A Hampton Police spokesperson says that a phone call at 1:20 a.m. took them to the 2100 block of Cunningham Dr. after gunshots were heard in the area.

Police say no victims were found, but that “evidence was located” leading them to believe a shooting had occurred.

A short time later, officers say they were called to Riverside Hospital when a man who had been shot showed up there.

The man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police say.

A Hampton Police spokesperson says the victim is not being entirely cooperative with investigating officers.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.