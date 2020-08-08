Overnight shooting in Hampton injures two men, one with life-threatening injuries

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men, one critically, overnight.
Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Foxhill Road and Fairfield Boulevard.
One of the two men shot in the incident is believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
