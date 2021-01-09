Overnight shooting in Hampton sends man to local hospital with injuries

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are now investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police were called just before 1 a.m. following a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was treated for a non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is reportedly not cooperating with officers.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10