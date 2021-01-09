Overnight shooting in Hampton sends man to local hospital with injuries

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are now investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
Police were called just before 1 a.m. following a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, was treated for a non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim is reportedly not cooperating with officers.
