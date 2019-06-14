Overnight crash causes power outage, road closure in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in Hampton overnight closed a section of a road and caused a power outage that impacted hundreds of customers.

Credit: TuTis Leon

Hampton Police said in a news release someone driving a vehicle eastbound on the road lost control and truck a utility pole in the 800 block of E. Little Back River Road. Officers were called to the scene just after 12:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Dominion Energy’s outage map showed more than 850 reported outages at one point. That number was later reduced to less than 30.

Police said E. Little Back River Road was closed between Wilderness Road and Rockwell Drive due to repairs to the pole.