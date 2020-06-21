Over a dozen streets to undergo roadway improvements in Hampton beginning Monday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton announced that beginning Monday, more than a dozen streets will undergo roadway improvements for about the next seven weeks.
On June 22, milling and paving will take place on 18 roadways and the project is expected to be finished the week of August 1. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and area residents are asked to avoid parking in the construction areas during these hours.
Motorists are also asked to reduce vehicle speeds in the construction areas as well as follow the traffic control measures and posted signs.
The following streets are set to have improvements during the project:
- East/West Cummings Avenue from Webster Street to Willard Street
- East/West Taylor Avenue from Old Buckroe Road to Yukon Street
- North Willard Avenue from Mercury Boulevard to East Taylor Avenue
- North Curry Street from Mercury Boulevard to East Taylor Avenue
- North Hope Street from Mercury Boulevard to East Hygiea Avenue
- Libbey Street from Mercury Boulevard to West Kelly Avenue
- East/West Kelly Avenue from Old Buckroe Road to North Hope Street
- Webster Street from West Taylor Avenue to West Kelly Avenue
- East Chamberlin Avenue from Mallory Street to North Hope Street
- East Hygiea Avenue from Mallory Street to North Hope Street
- Perry Street from East Hygiea Avenue to East Sherwood Avenue
- East Sherwood Avenue from Perry Street to Mallory Street
- Corey Circle from cul-de-sac to Mallory Street
- Canford Drive from Saxton Drive to Colebrook Drive
- Colebrook Drive from Canford Drive to Canton Drive
- Woodcrest Drive from Canford Drive to Woodland Road
- Saxton Drive from Canford Drive to Canton Drive
- Canton Drive from Saxton Drive to Colebrook Drive
City officials said, “During construction, there may be some disruption to traffic flow, temporary access to your property, on-street parking, and street sweeping. Streets and Bridges will monitor the work to make sure disruptions are minimized and emergency access is maintained.”
More information can be found online at hampton.gov.
