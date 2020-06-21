Over a dozen streets to undergo roadway improvements in Hampton beginning Monday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton announced that beginning Monday, more than a dozen streets will undergo roadway improvements for about the next seven weeks.

On June 22, milling and paving will take place on 18 roadways and the project is expected to be finished the week of August 1. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and area residents are asked to avoid parking in the construction areas during these hours.

Motorists are also asked to reduce vehicle speeds in the construction areas as well as follow the traffic control measures and posted signs.

The following streets are set to have improvements during the project:

East/West Cummings Avenue from Webster Street to Willard Street

East/West Taylor Avenue from Old Buckroe Road to Yukon Street

North Willard Avenue from Mercury Boulevard to East Taylor Avenue

North Curry Street from Mercury Boulevard to East Taylor Avenue

North Hope Street from Mercury Boulevard to East Hygiea Avenue

Libbey Street from Mercury Boulevard to West Kelly Avenue

East/West Kelly Avenue from Old Buckroe Road to North Hope Street

Webster Street from West Taylor Avenue to West Kelly Avenue

East Chamberlin Avenue from Mallory Street to North Hope Street

East Hygiea Avenue from Mallory Street to North Hope Street

Perry Street from East Hygiea Avenue to East Sherwood Avenue

East Sherwood Avenue from Perry Street to Mallory Street

Corey Circle from cul-de-sac to Mallory Street

Canford Drive from Saxton Drive to Colebrook Drive

Colebrook Drive from Canford Drive to Canton Drive

Woodcrest Drive from Canford Drive to Woodland Road

Saxton Drive from Canford Drive to Canton Drive

Canton Drive from Saxton Drive to Colebrook Drive

City officials said, “During construction, there may be some disruption to traffic flow, temporary access to your property, on-street parking, and street sweeping. Streets and Bridges will monitor the work to make sure disruptions are minimized and emergency access is maintained.”

More information can be found online at hampton.gov.

