HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce will host a job fair in hopes to connect local job seekers to over 100 employers in the area.

The regional job fair is set for April 7, from 9 a.m. -12 p.m., at the Hampton Convention Center which is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

Some of the participating employers include:

Hampton Public Works

Newport News Shipyard

Valkyrie Enterprise, Inc.

ITA International

Amazon

Hampton Steam plant

Langley Federal Credit Union

Hampton Roads Connector Partners

York County Human Resources

Mid Atlantic Engineering Technical Services

Obsidian Solutions Group

Worley’s Home Services

Great Wolf Lodge

Lyon Shipyard

General Dynamics Information Technology

Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes. The job fair is open to all, including veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.