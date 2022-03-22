HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce will host a job fair in hopes to connect local job seekers to over 100 employers in the area.
The regional job fair is set for April 7, from 9 a.m. -12 p.m., at the Hampton Convention Center which is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton.
Some of the participating employers include:
- Hampton Public Works
- Newport News Shipyard
- Valkyrie Enterprise, Inc.
- ITA International
- Amazon
- Hampton Steam plant
- Langley Federal Credit Union
- Hampton Roads Connector Partners
- York County Human Resources
- Mid Atlantic Engineering Technical Services
- Obsidian Solutions Group
- Worley’s Home Services
- Great Wolf Lodge
- Lyon Shipyard
- General Dynamics Information Technology
Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes. The job fair is open to all, including veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.
For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.