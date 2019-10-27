Outlook Beach in Hampton is closed due to oil spill

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Officials in Hampton have closed Outlook Beach until further notice as they investigate an oil spill.

The spill, which may have originated at the mouth of the James River, made its way toward Ft. Monroe Sunday, according to officials.

Officials believe the oil may be moving towards Buckroe Beach.

Multiple agencies, including the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Department of Environmental Quality, Ft. Monroe Authority, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and the Coast Guard are monitoring the spill.

