HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after they say two students were caught with a gun at Bethel High School Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were notified of a possible weapons violation on school property around 8:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two male students, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, were in possession of a firearm on school property.

One of the students was taken into custody on site. The other student fled the school.

The 17-year-old student in custody has been charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm on school property and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Officials say the 16-year-old student who fled has charges on file in connection with the incident.

School resource officers are working with school administrators regarding the incident.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.