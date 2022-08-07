HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting in Hampton Sunday afternoon.
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found one man with life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Sides Lauryn Moss says Hampton Police tell her that one man has died and that they are now investigating a homicide.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.