HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found one man with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Sides Lauryn Moss says Hampton Police tell her that one man has died and that they are now investigating a homicide.

Hampton Police tell me they are now investigating a homicide on Seldendale Drive. I’ll have more on @WAVY_News at 6. pic.twitter.com/YxeVTb6gRI — Lauryn Moss (@laurynmossWAVY) August 7, 2022

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.