One person seriously injured in hit-and-run on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking for the driver of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on N. Armistead Ave. early Friday morning
According to a tweet from Hampton Police, the two vehicle crash happened around 12:24 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Armistead Ave. near Home Depot.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any additional details on the crash.
