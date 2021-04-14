One person detained as police investigate homicide on Triple Crown Ct. in Hampton

HAMP, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person has been detained following a homicide investigation in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.
According to Hampton Police, the call for the incident came in just after 5 p.m. in the first block of Triple Crown Court.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one person has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.
No further details have been released.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
