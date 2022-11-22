HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has pleaded guilty.

During his court hearing Monday in North Dakota, Timothy Truitt pleaded guilty to child negligence and giving false information to law enforcement.

Truitt, along with Michael Hamilton and Amelia Hamilton, is accused in the abduction of two children from a Hampton Walmart in October. They were captured in North Dakota days later.

The children were found safe.

Amelia is facing child neglect charges out of North Dakota. Court documents show deputies also found meth in the car, along with a pipe and other pills.

Amelia and Michael are both facing possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

Michael is facing an additional charge as well for hindering with the investigation. They say he knowingly provided money and transportation to Timothy Truitt, while knowing Truitt was charged with abduction in Virginia.

Michael and Amelia aren’t facing any charges out of Virginia as of yet. Hampton Police say they are still working on the case.

Both Hamiltons are expected to go to trial in February.