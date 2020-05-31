One man killed, another hurt in overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Reports say the call for the incident was received around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Hampton Police confirmed that a still unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene while another man was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

