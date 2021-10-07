One dead following shooting on Water Way in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Water Way.

One man has died.

10 On Your Side is on the way to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.