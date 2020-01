HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say one person is dead following a shooting in Hampton Friday night.

The call came in at 6:59 p.m. reporting the shooting near the intersection of Chesterfield Road and Kecoughtan Road, police said.

Police Sgt. Reggie Williams said there was no further information as of 7:15 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for more information.