One dead following homicide on Bridgeport Cove Dr. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On man has died following a homicide at the Bridgepoint Apartment in Hampton.

According to the Hampton Police Division, a 38-year-old man was shot following an altercation with a female suspect. He was pronounced dead on the scene in the 100 block of Bridgeport Cove Drive.

The preliminary investigation also leads officers to believe that the incident is related to a domestic incident.

Authorities have taken a female suspect into custody.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.