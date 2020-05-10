One dead following early morning accident on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead following an early morning accident on I-64 in Hampton.
According Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, authorities are currently working a single vehicle entrapment on the westbound lanes of I-64 at the northbound exit ramp onto Magruder Boulevard.
Police confirm that one person is dead following the accident that occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
VDOT currently has the ramp shutdown and is rerouting traffic until the investigation is complete.
No further information have been released.
This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
