One dead, another injured in crash at Magruder Blvd. and Semple Farm Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning at Magruder Boulevard and Semple Farm Road, near NASA Langley.
Hampton police said in a 10:47 a.m. tweet that southbound Magruder Blvd. was closed. The call for the crash originally came in at 9:20 a.m.
No other details have been released, but police said there were only two vehicles involved.
Check back for updates on this breaking news.
