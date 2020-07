HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A person has died following a two vehicle accident involving a tanker truck and passenger vehicle early Monday morning.

Virginia State Police say they were notified at 2:38 a.m. for the accident on the eastbound side of I-64 near Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Officials say one person has died. One eastbound lane is open near Hampton Roads Center Parkway are closed while crews investigate.

