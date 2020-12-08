Amazon delivery center coming to old K-Mart site in Hampton, another facility to open in Norfolk

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The old Super K-Mart off Mercury Boulevard will be an Amazon delivery center after all.

WAVY’s Brett Hall reported last month that the site was being considered by city council for redevelopment, after the city’s planning commission unanimously recommended its approval in October.

The “last mile” delivery center will be 100,000 square feet and is expected to open in late 2021. Construction is expected soon, the city says.

“This is a really great day for the City of Hampton,” said Mayor Donnie Tuck. “To have this long-vacant eyesore being turned into an Amazon center, with new jobs, is beyond fantastic.”

The center is expected to employ about 200 full-time workers with a $15 minimum wage and benefits. About 200 part-time workers earning $15 per hour and about 400 contact drivers are also expected to be hired.

JUST IN: 200+ new jobs are coming to @amazon as they have announced THEY are the buyers looking transform this decaying former @Kmart in @cityofhampton into a “last mile delivery center.” Another facility will be coming to @NorfolkVA @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/thEYeVPxDI — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 8, 2020

“Amazon strongly believed in the site and worked very closely with our Hampton team on an incredible site plan that is going to transform the landscape, literally, along this stretch of Mercury Boulevard,” said Chuck Rigney, the city’s Economic Development director.

Rigney says he and his team have been working to make this a reality for the past year.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the Hampton Roads area with two new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities,” said Courtney Johnson Norman, Amazon spokesperson. “This new delivery station represents Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”

The release about the announcement also said there’s a new center coming to the Sewells Point area of Norfolk. City spokesperson Lori Crouch said it will be at 1400 Sewells Point Road, just east of the Broad Creek area. She said no city incentives were offered.

“We are excited that they chose Norfolk given our central location on the Southside and it further validates us a central location for logistics companies,” Crouch says. “We look forward to working with them to assist in their efforts to hire from the surrounding community as well.”

That would make for four Amazon centers in the Hampton Roads area. Others are in Suffolk and Chesapeake.

WAVY’s Tamara Scott will have more on today’s announcement coming up at 4 on WAVY News 10.