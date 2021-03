HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton police officer was arrested and charged with DUI earlier this month, the division confirmed Friday.

Officer Tre’Quan J. Nunnally was off-duty at the time of his arrest on March 14 in the 300 block of Woodland Road, police said. He was not driving a city vehicle.

Hampton Police confirmed Nunnally is on paid administrative leave. An internal investigation is underway.