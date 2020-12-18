NTSB: Weld failure reason why barge broke loose from mooring, damaged Buckroe pier

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The National Transportation Safety Board has determined a failed weld caused a barge to break loose from its mooring and damage the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier in Hampton in November 2019.

The NTSB released a report Nov. 12 with its determination about how the barge broke loose.

According to the report, a weld on the shackle that connected the barge to the mooring chain broke, freeing the barge from its mooring.

The construction barge was freed sometime overnight Nov. 17, 2019 during a period of stormy weather.

It drifted about two miles south then ran into the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier. It caused more than $1 million in damage, then grounded on a beach nearby.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The pier, located at 330 South Resort Boulevard, reopened in October after extensive work.