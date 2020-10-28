Northam, Valentine to host groundbreaking ceremony as HRBT expansion project begins this week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — With the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project set to begin this week, a groundbreaking ceremony will also be held to mark the occasion.

Governor Ralph Northam and Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine will host the ceremony from 11 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Oct. 29, in Hampton. The event will be live-streamed here.

The $3.8 billion expansion project is expected to be complete by Nov. 2025 and will widen the current four-lane segments of the 1-64 HRBT corridor in Norfolk and Hampton, as well as bore new twin tunnels.

The expansion will increase capacity, ease major congestion, and enhance travel time reliability.

In addition to remarks from Northam and Valentine, the event premiers a concept video that takes viewers on a visual tour of the I-64 widening project between Hampton and Norfolk, including the new twin tunnels.

The project extends from Settlers Landing in Hampton to I-564 in Norfolk.



For more information, click here.

