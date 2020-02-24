Northam to read to students, visit with teachers at Hampton Head Start on Monday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addresses a commemorative meeting of the Virginia General Assembly on the 400th anniversary of the first House of Burgess meeting at a church in Historic Jamestown, Va., on the site where the meeting took place, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak later at a second ceremony to mark the historic meeting, which was the first representative assembly in the colony. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will be in Hampton on Monday to visit the Hampton Roads Community Action Program’s Mallory Head Start Center.

The visit comes on the heels of Northam’s roll out of a $95 million plan to improve the quality and availability of early-childhood education to low-income families across Virginia.

He will be greeting teachers and reading to one of the classes at 11:30 a.m.

