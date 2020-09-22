Northam to make economic development announcement in Hampton on Tuesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to make an economic development announcement Tuesday morning in Hampton.
It’s set for 11 a.m. at 2450 Commander Shepard Boulevard. It’s unclear what exactly Northam will announce, but WAVY’s Aesia Toliver will be there.
Northam is also in Northern Virginia on Tuesday as part of his “Back to School” tour, and will make a higher education savings announcement at 2 p.m. in Fairfax.
The Hampton event will be streamed live on WAVY’s Facebook page.
