Northam to make announcement at Fort Monroe on Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is set to make a historical designation announcement on Friday at Fort Monroe.

The announcement at the site of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in English North America in 1619 comes in the middle of Black History Month.

Northam and other leaders visited Fort Monroe in 2019 on the 400th anniversary to commemorate that moment, and directed the formation of a commission to review instruction of African American history in Virginia. A historical marker also now stands there to commemorate the landing.

“We often fail to draw the connecting lines from those past events to our present day, but to move forward, that is what we must do,” Northam said at the ceremony. “We know that racism and discrimination aren’t locked in the past. They weren’t solved with the Civil Rights Act. They didn’t disappear. They merely evolved.”

Fort Monroe continues to tell untold and lesser know stories. They will be hosting a virtual event, “Evolution of Freedom,” on Feb. 25.

