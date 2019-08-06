Northam holding news conference at Fort Monroe arch Tuesday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday is scheduled to speak at the Fort Monroe arch.

Northam’s planned news conference comes days after crews removed lettering from the arch that spelled “Jefferson Davis Memorial Park.”

The governor requested earlier this year that the arch be removed prior to a series of events commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans.

The Fort Monroe Historic Preservation Officer later recommended altering the lettering instead of removing the entire arch in order to avoid damaging adjacent historic properties.

Glen Oder, executive director of the Fort Monroe Authority, said the arch was built in the 1950s to honor Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy who was held at the fort after the Civil War ended.

Interpretive signs will be placed near the park to explain the meaning behind the sign, while the letters will be go in an exhibit inside the Casemate Museum.

There are no current plans to rename the memorial park.

Northam’s news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Look for more coverage on air and online later today.