Northam making two stops in Hampton on Monday for small business grants, offshore drilling ban

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will make two announcements in Hampton Roads on Monday.

The first is to announce a new grant fund for small businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s being held in the Phoebus Historic District in Hampton, in the courtyard adjacent to East Mellen Street at 1:30 p.m.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

The second will be the governor signing legislation to ban offshore drilling, and establish other protections for Virginia’s coastal and bay waters. It’s happening at the Virginia Marine Resources Commission at Fort Monroe at 2:30 p.m.

Related: Northam tours offshore wind project off Virginia Beach after signing legislation Monday

Northam told 10 On Your Side he’s watching Hampton Roads’ recent surge in new COVID-19 cases and could tighten coronavirus restrictions for the region soon. He’s expected to share an update on Tuesday afternoon during a press briefing.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10