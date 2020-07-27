Northam making two stops in Hampton on Monday for small business grants, offshore drilling ban

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will make two announcements in Hampton Roads on Monday.

The first is to announce a new grant fund for small businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s being held in the Phoebus Historic District in Hampton, in the courtyard adjacent to East Mellen Street at 1:30 p.m.

The second will be the governor signing legislation to ban offshore drilling, and establish other protections for Virginia’s coastal and bay waters. It’s happening at the Virginia Marine Resources Commission at Fort Monroe at 2:30 p.m.

Related: Northam tours offshore wind project off Virginia Beach after signing legislation Monday

Northam told 10 On Your Side he’s watching Hampton Roads’ recent surge in new COVID-19 cases and could tighten coronavirus restrictions for the region soon. He’s expected to share an update on Tuesday afternoon during a press briefing.

Latest Posts: