HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — North Beach will now close early on weekends.

In a release from the National Park Service Friday, officials from Fort Monroe National Monument say they will institute a 6 p.m. closure of North Beach on Saturdays and Sundays effective June 11 until further notice.

Officials say the closure is necessary due to ongoing “safety concerns” for visitors following recent incidents, including a shooting that injured a woman in the parking area adjacent to the beach.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Superintendent Eola Dance. “Over the past few months, there have been an increased number of public disturbances in the evening hours during weekends at North Beach and in the associated parking areas. We must do our part to reduce public safety hazards and attempt to stop potential violence before it starts.”

The emergency closure of North Beach will be from 6:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



Exceptions to the closure include the Boardwalk which is open until 12:00 a.m. This closure will not affect residents, registered guests at the RV park nearby, or guests to the restaurant at Paradise Ocean Club Monday through Friday. On weekends, these individuals may access the beaches at Fort Monroe or Buckroe.

National Park Service (NPS) law enforcement rangers, along with Hampton Police, will help Fort Monroe staff enforce the closure.