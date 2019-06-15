Nonprofit with Hampton Roads ties to build beds for kids in need

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is working to make sure no child has to sleep on the floor.

More than 100 chapters across the U.S. participated in Bunks Across America Saturday, including one right here in Hampton roads.



Dave Austin is the Hampton chapter co-president.

He says the local chapter gathered volunteers to make 50 beds or 25 bunk beds for kids ages 3 to 17.

They set up different stations and the volunteers got to work at 9 a.m.

“We’ve got a ton on volunteers out here. We’re all cutting, sanding, drilling, staining, and assembling,” said Austin.



Right now the organization is only on the peninsula due to resources.



However, Austin says he hopes they can expand to the south side some day.

If you would like to donate or become a volunteer, you can check out their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SHPHampton/

Or go to their website: https://www.shpbeds.org/ where you can donate to your local chapter.