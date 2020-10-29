Nonprofit started by veterans collecting donations for Thanksgiving meals

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit organization is working to help feed families in need of Thanksgiving Meals.

The E&B Giveback Foundation was started earlier this year by veterans Erick Madison and Brandon Alston.

In June, 10 On Your Side highlighted their work delivering meals to healthcare workers.

Now, they’re still working to help those affected by the pandemic.

“We definitely understand that during COVID, everyone is going through a lot,” said Madison. “We continually want to be out here and support the community. Our goal is to make sure we’re here and people know we’re here to support and help any way we can.”

They’ll be doing that by hosting a food “drive-by” Nov. 7 to collect non-perishable items to go toward Thanksgiving meals.

The foundation already held a 5K race to raise money to cover other costs to help feed about 100 families.

Madison says they were motivated to do the drive and the foundation because of the charity they’ve received from others.

“It’s important because someone’s always given to me. I was at a point in my life where I needed help and someone’s given to my family, my friends. In order to be a good person, you want to be doing good things for the community,” he said.

The event will be held at Convenient Healthcare, which is located at 2208 Executive Drive, Suite E in Hampton.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

Damian Bell, who is the operations manager for Convenient, says he wanted to get involved so he reached out to Madison, who he is friends with.

It’s the first time the business has participated in a drive like this and Bell is looking forward to it.

He hopes others are too and encourages them to come out.

“The best thing I can say is this the right thing to do. People are in need. It doesn’t hurt to help people and be a blessing to someone,” Bell said.

Madison says if families are in need of a meal, they can show up to pick it up but they will have to sign a waiver.

The meal giveaway will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Hampton Convention Center.

For more information about the foundation and their work with mentorship, click here.

