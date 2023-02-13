HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Thunderbirds are looking for a “Hometown Hero” to fly in the backseat of an F-16 before the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show.

The air show taking place May 6-7 at Langley AFB, but the hometown hero flyover will occur on May 5. Residents are invited to nominate a member of the Hampton Roads community “who have had a major impact on the community.”

These heroes can include, but not limited to:

Wounded warriors (pending medical clearance)

An average citizen who heroically saved a life

A renowned teacher

A community humanitarian volunteer

A local firefighter, paramedic, or police officer

One who mentors children or volunteers as a coach or tutor in a youth program

Someone who dedicates their life to working with at-risk children

The deadline for the application is 12 p.m. on Feb. 27.

To nominate a hero, CLICK HERE.