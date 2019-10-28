Noah Tomlin case to get major updates Thursday, prosecutor says

Police need your assistance locating Noah Tomlin, last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper. Call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 with info.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A major update will be released on Thursday in the case of a 2-year-old who was found dead in a steam plant more than a week after his mother reported him missing, according to Hampton’s top prosecutor.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell told 10 On Your Side that he will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday, during which he will provide new information regarding the death of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

Noah was reported missing in late June by his mother, Julia Tomlin. The 34-year-old woman told police she put Noah to bed in their Buckroe Beach home around 1 a.m. on June 24. She discovered him missing when she went to check on him around 11 a.m. the same day, according to court documents.

Julia Tomlin was charged with three counts of felony child neglect on June 28 in connection to Noah’s disappearance and she is scheduled to appear in Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Dec. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Noah was missing for more than a week before his body was discovered in a steam plant by the Hampton Police Department on July 3. Over 10,000 hours were put into the search for Noah, and investigators dug through more than 2 million pounds of trash before they discovered his body.

As of Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Tidewater Division has not released the cause and manner of Noah’s death.