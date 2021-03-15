No injuries reported following single-vehicle cash in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One driver in Hampton sustained no injuries following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to Hampton Fire, the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Marketplace Drive and West Mercury Boulevard.

The driver could not free themselves out of the vehicle so first responders had to deploy Technical Rescue Team assets during the rescue.

Officials no injuries were reported from both the driver and the first responders.

