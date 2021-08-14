No injuries reported following residential fire on Chickamauga Pike in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a fire in Hampton Friday evening.
According to Hampton Fire officials, the residential fire occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Chickamauga Pike.
The residents of the home were alerted by a neighbor and evacuated safely before crews got to the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
