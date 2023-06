No injuries reports following house fire in Hampton (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries reported following a house fire Wednesday evening in Hampton.

According to a Facebook post from Hampton Fire, crews responded to the fire around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Marcella Rd. Officials say no injuries were reported following the fire.

No injuries reports following house fire in Hampton (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

No further information has been released at this time.