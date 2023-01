HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported after a house fire Tuesday evening in Hampton.

According to a Facebook post from Hampton Fire, both Hampton and Newport News Fire Departments responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. on Haley Drive.

Crews responded to a house fire on Haley Dr. in Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and was safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.