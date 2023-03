HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:42 p.m. in the 300 block of Manning Ln.

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Fire Department

Police say all of the occupants were out of the house and no injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released at this time.