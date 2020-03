HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY — A car went up in flames Thursday morning I-64 westbound near Magruder Blvd. in Hampton.

No injuries were reported but two lanes of traffic were blocked off as of 8:30 a.m. as crews responded to the fire. Dispatchers got the call at 7:39 a.m.

It’s unclear how the fire started at this time, but check back for any updates.