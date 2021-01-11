No injuries following house fire in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported after a house caught fire Monday morning in Hampton.

Hampton Fire first reported about the incident on social media just after 11 a.m. Monday.

Units arrived on the scene located in the 200 block of Watkins Drive.

The fire is reported out, however the cause is still under investigations.

