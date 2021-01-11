HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported after a house caught fire Monday morning in Hampton.
Hampton Fire first reported about the incident on social media just after 11 a.m. Monday.
Units arrived on the scene located in the 200 block of Watkins Drive.
The fire is reported out, however the cause is still under investigations.
Latest News
- No injuries following house fire in Hampton
- ‘Blinding Lights’ sing-along: Pepsi debuts Super Bowl halftime ad
- Weekend recap: Browns advance, Brees to meet Brady
- President-elect Biden to get final COVID-19 vaccine dose
- Florida man pleads guilty after attack on estranged wife, stepdaughter in Virginia Beach