HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries reported following a house fire early Friday morning in Hampton.

According to Hampton fire officials, the call for the fire came in just after 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 20 block of Greenwell Drive. The fire was marked under control around 6:20 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. 10 On Your Side is still learning more about whether there were residents displaced following the fire.

Courtesy – Tina Laboy) Courtesy – Tina Laboy)