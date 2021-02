Firefighters work a fire at a home on Hampton Roads Avenue in Hampton on Feb. 22, 2021.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a fire at a home on Hampton Roads Avenue in Hampton on Monday morning.

Hampton firefighters say it broke out in the 400 block just before 8 a.m. It was out as of 8:40 a.m.

The cause is under investigation, but it appears to have been accidental, firefighters say.