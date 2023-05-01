HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after vehicle fire broke out Monday morning in a garage at Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center.

Police say the call for the fire came in just before 8:30 a.m. from the garage next to the JCPenney. Video from WAVY viewer Alan Gamble shows flames around the underside/back of a large Ford pickup truck, as a firefighter uses a hose at close range.

The vehicle fire on Monday at Peninsula Town Center. (Courtesy of Alan Gamble

No structural damage to the garage was reported, and the fire has since been extinguished.

There’s no word on the cause at this time. Check back for updates.