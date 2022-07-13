HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An NFL linebacker is scheduled to host a youth football camp at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

According to a media release, Jamin Davis of the Washington Commanders will be hosting the camp on July 22 and 23 for at least 150 children from the Langley-Eustis military community.

The camp, put on by JBLE-Langley Youth Programs, looks to promote the health and well-being of eligible children and to create an environment that will allow for social, emotional, intellectual and physical development.

This free program is open to kids in first through 8th grade and will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m on July 22 and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 23.

Registration is open and families interested must complete a registration form and email it to 633abw.pa.media@us.af.mil.

Registration closes on July 15 so make sure you get your forms in soon.



