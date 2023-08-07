HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting on Maplewood Street.

A call came in just after 11 p.m. Saturday, in reference to a woman that walked into Sentara Careplex with gunshot wound.

The 26-year-old Newport News woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman was at a gathering on the 1st block of Maplewood Street when someone opened fire. The gunfire struck the woman and three empty vehicles, police say.

There is no suspect information or motive available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted at P3Tips.com.