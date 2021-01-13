Newport News man hits $914K record-breaking jackpot at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man won $914,530.90 on a $3 wager at a local Rosie’s Gaming Emporium Tuesday.

According to a statement released by Rosie’s and Colonial Downs, it’s the highest Historical Horse Racing (HHR) jackpot in U.S history at the gaming establishment in Hampton.

The win happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 while the resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing “Big Ea$y Money.”

The player says he plans to purchase a new home for his family and a sports car for himself.

He said he brought $100 to Rosie’s to “try his luck” and had only been there for about 10 minutes when he hit the jackpot.

The secret to winning was being “in the right place at the right time,” he said.