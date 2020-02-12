Newport News man dies after Sunday morning crash on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man who was taken to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning on I-64 in Hampton has died.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on westbound I-64, east of Mercury Blvd. The driver, Lamont Carletta Carmack, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday, police said.

The investigation revealed the 45-year-old lost control of his Honda Accord, ran off the road and struck a Jersey wall. Alcohol was not a contributing factor and Carmack was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Carmack’s vehicle was the only one involved, police say.

Carmack was from the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive in Newport News.

